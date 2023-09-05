Digital | Celebrities

Mostly Sane, or as her fans know her, Prajakta Koli, is causing a virtual whirlwind with her effortlessly classy street style. It's not just her videos that are trending – it's her fashion game too!

In her latest style escapade, Prajakta rocked a sleek black sleeveless t-shirt that oozed coolness. She paired it up with some snazzy black trouser pants, proving that comfort and style can indeed go hand in hand.

But hold on, the glamour doesn’t stop there! Prajakta flaunted her sleek, straight hair that’s giving us all major hair goals. She slung a stylish brown handbag over her shoulder and adorned herself with sleek silver chains, proving that accessories can be the cherry on top of a chic outfit.

Completing her head-turning ensemble were a pair of sneakers that added that perfect touch of casual charm. Prajakta Koli truly knows how to turn an ordinary street into her own stylish runway!

When she’s not rocking the fashion scene, Prajakta Koli is making waves as a content creator. Her YouTube channel, Mostly Sane, has garnered a massive following, thanks to her relatable and hilarious videos. Prajakta’s witty and entertaining content has won her numerous accolades and a special place in the hearts of her fans.

From being a YouTube sensation to a style icon, Prajakta Koli is the definition of a multi-talented powerhouse, and she’s not stopping anytime soon!