Mouni Roy owned the moment again with her casual fashion quotient. The actress was recently papped at the Mumbai airport, as she returned from her LA tour. She was off with the Entertainer Tour alongside Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood stars. As of now as she returns to India, her video from the Mumbai airport has gone viral.

In the video, that is shared by celebrity paparazzi Varinder Chawla, we can see Mouni Roy looking stunning in a white Gucci printed long baggy t-shirt. She completed the t-shirt look with stylish black trouser pants. She completed the look with sleek hairbun and stunning black shades. The actress rounded it off with a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the video, Varinder Chawla wrote, “Mouni Roy returns from LA after a month long entertainment tour. #mouniroy #bollywood #varinderchawla”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen as one of judges in the Bengali dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. Earlier, she was seen in the music video, Gati Vidhi, sung by YOYO Honeysingh. Her last film was Brahmastra, where she portrayed as Junoon. The movie got her immense love and appreciation from the netizens, as the diva portrayed some powerful acting chops on the screen. The movie also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others in lead roles. Mouni ventured off as a Tv actor, and undeniably has come a long way. She has carved her own niche in both television and Bollywood.

