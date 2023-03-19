Mouni Roy, the Bong beauty took to her Instagram handle to share set of fierce pictures as she decks up in a sheer boho bikini avatar. Time and again, Roy has settled us with goals with her preppy fashion dos. And here again, the diva has gotten us wowed with her preppy hot look in the swimwear.

In the pictures, we can see Mouni Roy wearing a sheer halter neck brown bralette. She teamed it with a matching abstract printed high thigh slit wrap around skirt. The diva completed the look with her sleek straight hair, filled-in eyebrows and smokey eyes. She rounded it off with pink lips. Sharing the gorgeous pictures on her social media, Mouni Roy wrote, “Isn’t it wild? I mean, in time and space you get to experience what you think, think what you want, and want what you don’t have. Yet so few visualize, Think about it..”

Here take a look-

However, the fashion deck didn’t go well the netizens.

One called her out for wearing the swimwear, saying, “Mtlb kaise ghum lete hai sb ese kapdo me khud hi sharm aaye jagah koi bhi ho 😝 kitni bhi achhi body ho apne body ka pradarshan toh ho rha hai n esi baat se sharm aa jaati hai lekin saari haya ko paar krke es tarah jeene ka sukh baap ladkiyan kitni paagal hai es chiz ke liye”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was recently out to Atlanta with her tour, alongside Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and others. She was last seen in the movie Brahmastra.