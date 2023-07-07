My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit

Actor Shardul Pandit the talented actor who was recently seen in the role of a werewolf for Colors’ romantic thriller concept Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, is happy that he is getting varied roles to play. He is presently seen in the now-streaming web series Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media. The series is streamed on Amazon miniTV.

Shardul is happy that Pret Boys is doing well. He shares his experience, “To showcase the actor in me, from a historical character in Swaraj to a vampire in Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan, to a Jaat boy with a flare of comedy in Pret Boys, the decision was simple. It was to showcase the different sides of me.”

Shardul has always liked the out-of-the-box roles. “Weird, different, unique roles I have always liked. The idea is to play the odd one out rather than anything which falls in the normal league.”

The genre of comedy has pleased Shardul, and he wants to attempt it more often. “My role in Pret Boys is one of the best!!. I got to play a different accent, and doing comedy, I realized is something I am good at. I should do more roles like this, roles where I am the pillar of the show.”

Shardul believes that a performer can attempt variety on the platform of the web. “I had never done web before. TV actually limits a hero to be muscled or famous. But web is a space where actors are wanted.”

Well said, Shardul!!