ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit

Shardul Pandit who is presently seen in the Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys, talks about his role and experience shooting for the series. Read his thoughts here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jul,2023 12:35:51
My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit

Actor Shardul Pandit the talented actor who was recently seen in the role of a werewolf for Colors’ romantic thriller concept Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, is happy that he is getting varied roles to play. He is presently seen in the now-streaming web series Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media. The series is streamed on Amazon miniTV.

Shardul is happy that Pret Boys is doing well. He shares his experience, “To showcase the actor in me, from a historical character in Swaraj to a vampire in Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan, to a Jaat boy with a flare of comedy in Pret Boys, the decision was simple. It was to showcase the different sides of me.”

Shardul has always liked the out-of-the-box roles. “Weird, different, unique roles I have always liked. The idea is to play the odd one out rather than anything which falls in the normal league.”

The genre of comedy has pleased Shardul, and he wants to attempt it more often. “My role in Pret Boys is one of the best!!. I got to play a different accent, and doing comedy, I realized is something I am good at. I should do more roles like this, roles where I am the pillar of the show.”

Shardul believes that a performer can attempt variety on the platform of the web. “I had never done web before. TV actually limits a hero to be muscled or famous. But web is a space where actors are wanted.”

Well said, Shardul!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I would love to cook for Amitabh Bachchan: Utkarsha Naik
I would love to cook for Amitabh Bachchan: Utkarsha Naik
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi
Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat is one of the most fun characters that I have played: Ram Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat is one of the most fun characters that I have played: Ram Kapoor
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is my favourite Hindi song: Sharad Jagtiani
Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is my favourite Hindi song: Sharad Jagtiani
Latest Stories
Rannvijay Singha to join iQOO’s quest for its first Chief Gaming Officer as Jury
Rannvijay Singha to join iQOO’s quest for its first Chief Gaming Officer as Jury
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi questions Rajveer about his relationship with Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi questions Rajveer about his relationship with Preeta
Excel Entertainment’s much-awaited Fukrey 3’s dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio
Excel Entertainment’s much-awaited Fukrey 3’s dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio
Subhash Ghai To Start Salaakhen With Jackie Shroff In October
Subhash Ghai To Start Salaakhen With Jackie Shroff In October
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir
Exclusive: Zahrah S Khan to play pivotal role in Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha
Exclusive: Zahrah S Khan to play pivotal role in Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha
Read Latest News