Palak Tiwari Shares Unseen Photo On Mother Shweta Tiwari's Birthday, Serves Mother-daughter Goals

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari are a stunning mother-daughter duo in the town. Palak, on her mother's birthday, shares unseen photos severing mother-daughter goals.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Oct,2023 19:45:47
credit: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari is a social media sensation. The diva often shares insights from her personal and professional life with her fans on her Instagram handle. She is the daughter of famous Indian actress Shweta Tiwari. On mother Shweta’s birthday, the actress shares an unseen photo with her. Let’s take a look.

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari’s Unseen Photo

On 4th October 2023, Shweta Tiwari turned 43 in this year. The actress enjoyed her birthday celebration with her beloved daughter, Palak Tiwari. Wishing for her mother’s birthday, Palak shared an unseen photo of herself with her mother. She can be seen posing with her mother, Shweta, in the image with the sparkling birthday bash backdrop.

Palak looks sizzling in a white sweetheart neckline cotton dress with sleeveless detailing. She rounds her appearance with small earrings, a stylish watch, and mini makeup. On the other hand, birthday girl Shweta exudes irresistible charm in the black floral printed dress. And she completes her glam with minimalism. In this beautiful picture, these beauties serve mother-daughter goals.

In the other photo, Palak poses with a pout and a heart made with her hands. And we are absolutely loving this mother-daughter pair. This mother-daughter duo often creates buzz with their amazing bond and fashion.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

