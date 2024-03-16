Palak Tiwari Steals The Hearts With Timeless Grace In A Lavender And Blue Anarkali Set; See Photos

The B’Town sensation Palak Tiwari is a heartthrob who never fails to surprise her fans. When she walks in, her fashion makes a strong statement. Palak has been impressing everyone with her stunning avatars and acting abilities. The actress’s style, clothing, and daring photoshoots never fail to impress the audience. The actress draws attention to her purple and blue Anarkali set appearance in her most recent Instagram photos. Let’s check out below.

Palak Tiwari’s Lavender And Blue Anarkali Set Appearance-

The gorgeous diva posted a picture of herself as she opted for a lavender and blue Anarkali set. The outfit consists of a lavender deep U-neckline, full sleeves, foil printed and embroidered flared printed lace cut-work embellished on the hemline of the Anarkali kurta, and matching plain pants paired with blue sheer sequin-embellished dupatta. The outfit is from Chhavvi Aggarwal and costs Rs. 24,500. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied heavy base makeup with brown eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with earrings. In the pictures, she sits on the couch and flaunts her graceful look and bright smile.

