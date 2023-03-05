South Korean actor Park Seo Joon is well-known for his diverse acting abilities and endearing demeanor. Over his career, he has participated in numerous Korean dramas and films, showing various appearances and fashions. These are the top five on-screen appearances by Park Seo Joon.

Sleek and sophisticated: Park Sae Roy, played by Park Seo Joon in the drama “Itaewon Class,” had an elegant appearance thanks to his cut suits and dress shirts. His character’s powerful and persistent demeanor was complemented by his well-groomed exterior, which gave him an air of authority and professionalism.

Casual and Laid Black: A character played by Park Seo Joon in the drama “Fight for My Way” wore hoodies, t-shirts, and shoes to create a more relaxed and informal appearance. His casual demeanor complemented his easygoing appearance and let the audience identify with him.

Rugged and Masculine: With a buzz cut and leather jacket, Park Seo Joon’s character, Yong-hoo, appeared more rugged and manly in “The Divine Fury.” His character’s power and tenacity were strengthened by his rough appearance, making him a formidable opponent.

Preppy and Stylish: Lee Young Joon, played by Park Seo Joon in the drama “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” had a preppy and fashionable appearance, wearing tailored blazers and formal pants. The well-groomed appearance enhanced his character’s self-assurance and success, giving the impression of a successful businessman.

Classic and Elegant: Joon, played by Park Seo Joon in the film “Midnight Runners,” had a tailored appearance that was both classic and exquisite.

A slick-back haircut and a suit. He appeared to be a seasoned detective because of his sophisticated appearance, which complemented his character’s professionalism and intelligence.

In conclusion, Park Seo Joon has demonstrated various fashion senses throughout his career, from a relaxed and casual look to a sleek and elegant one. His characters now have more personality with each new appearance, which makes them more intriguing to viewers and more sympathetic. His on-screen good looks are just one of the many reasons why Park Seo Joon is a well-liked actor in the Korean entertainment business, in addition to his endearing nature and various playing abilities.