Many fantastic new stars have recently dominated the Korean entertainment market. K-Dramas’ popularity continues to soar thanks to the influx of new talent, the majority of whom are within a few years of the younger audience. However, leading actors from the first, second, and third Hallyu waves remain unrivalled.

Here are three Korean actors that would make great boyfriends, primarily because of their youth and upbeat energy, and two more who would make perfect husbands because of their wisdom and maturity. This does not suggest that young performers can’t be mature or that older actors can’t be playful. This list was created purely for entertainment purposes and is based primarily on the roles played by the actors in question.

Hwang InYeop

Hwang InYeop is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after up-and-coming actors. He has a ton of untapped potential. High school students have made up most of the characters he has played in his career, and he does it quickly. The idea of him as a devoted partner comes to mind naturally after seeing him play such youthful roles.

Nam Da Reum

Nam Da Reum, the youngest person on this list, is the object of swoons from an entirely new generation of K-Drama fans. Even though he has been acting for a while, he has just developed into a fully realized leading actor, and we cannot wait to see more of his work. In addition, we get boyfriend vibes from Nam Da Reum for apparent reasons.

Ji Chang Wook

It’s impossible to ignore Ji Chang Wook’s urge for adventure. You can’t help but fall head over heels for him because of his interest in dirt biking, motorcycle riding, camping, and more. He also takes pleasure in crocheting at the same time! He would be the ideal boyfriend, the coolest, most thrilling ever. There will never be a dull moment while Ji Chang Wook is nearby.

Park Seo Joon

One may state with some authority that Park Seo Joon has perfected the romantic comedy subgenre. Every role he has portrayed seems to embody the perfect type for everyone. Park Seo Joon has established a very high bar for love partners, from dependability to maturity, from being protective to affectionate. Who wouldn’t desire Park Seo Joon as their devoted spouse?

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is figuratively a King and the biggest Hallyu celebrity in the world. He is highly dedicated, truthful, kind, and sympathetic. Additionally, he has expressed his desire to start a family someday in a straightforward manner. We are at a loss for words if that doesn’t scream potential spouse material.

