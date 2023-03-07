You might have discovered Park Seo Joon a little late through the OTT series Itaewon Class in 2020, but the actor already carved his niche in the acting world via rom-com shows. One thing is for sure: Park Seo Joon is not just a pretty face lead but has slayed his roles in different characters. You must have already seen his dashing glimpse in ‘Fight For My Way.’ So let’s check out some must-watch shows of Park Seo Joon from Hwarang to Itaewon Class.

1. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016)

This show is full of handsome and dashing actors with amazing hairstyles. Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, and BTS V are top actors in the boy group called Hwarang. They fight with the bad people and bond with the good ones. The comedy-drama is a must-watch for fans of Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, and BTS V.

2. Fight For My Way (2017)

A rom-com that is considered one of his best romantic comedy shows. Seo Joon plays the character of an MMA fighter who realizes very late that he is in love with his best friend, who is an aspiring anchor by Kim Ji-won. This is a fun-filled show where the duo, along with their friends, are discovering what they want in life.

3. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018)

Yet again, a romantic comedy where Park Seo Joon won hearts with ease. The brewing chemistry between the narcissistic vice chairman and secretary Park Min Young is the best. They looked adorable together, and even fans speculated that they are dating each other in real life.

4. The Divine Fury (2019)

Everything goes well with Park Seo Joon. Here again, Seo Joon plays the character of an MMA fighter who is not a believer in God and religion or even demon powers. Seo Joon looks seriously battered in this and is still handsome, dashing, and attractive.

5. Itaewon Class (2020)

Park Seo Joon stunned everyone with his role in this show. Out-of-the-box look and badass character is Seo Joon’s unique performance on the screen which brought him into the spotlight. A must-watch for Park Seo Joon fans.

