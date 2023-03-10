Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress is on action again! The actress earned her own niche in the tv industry portraying the lead role in the show Baal Veer. Later to that, Sen went on to work in other popular tv shows too and got featured in countless music videos to date. She is also an avid social media user and has a whopping number of fan following on gram, all thanks to her amazing posts and pictures.

As of now, the bong beauty has taken it to her Instagram to share a set of pictures looking all grand in her silver polo shirt dress. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. The actress completed the look with black shades, long wavy hair, a side sling bag. The actress rounded it off with a sleek golden chain by her neck, as she posed basking under the bright warm March sun.

Well, this isn’t the first time, that Sen has turned heads with her fashion highlights over the years! But this one definitely stands out!

Sharing the pictures, Anushka Sen captioned the pictures with a duck emoji. Here take a look-

As of late, Anushka Sen has been making her fans proud. The actress has been busy bagging grand roles in Korean dramas of late. She was earlier in Seoul, South Korea, where she was for her back-to-back K-dramas. The actress reportedly learnt Korean language too, their cuisines and more to be able to adapt to their culture.

Are you an Anushka Sen fan? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.