Prajakta Koli is the queen of hearts when it comes to slaying in trendy fashion choices. Her comfort ensembles are pajamas and a raggedy t-shirt, but she has also become an inspiration with her stylish picks from her trendy wardrobe. With her chic style, she has made a case for her fashion. And this look is just another to add to the list.

Prajakta Koli’s Chic Style In Black

Sharing the throwback picture from her library, Prajakta served a top-notch fashion goal in her forever favorite black hue. Embracing her captivating style, the diva can be seen wearing a black one-shoulder halter neck crop top paired with high-waist black trousers. She exudes a chic and stunning style statement in this fashion file.

What’s more? Prajakta adds a touch of sophistication with her straight-open hairstyle. Her rosy makeup and lips elevate her overall class. In contrast, the black glasses make it a perfect glimpse to catch.

In contrast, she shared the BTS picture in the next slide. Where she can be seen chilling in her comfort outfit, a t-shirt, and shorts; with her caption, she expresses that she is using this old picture so that she doesn’t forget how she looks when she is not wearing the pajamas and old raggedy t-shirt.

