Prajakta Koli Flaunts 'Desi-ness' In Chikankari Kurta And Oxidised Jhumkas

Prajakta Koli has a imppecable fashion sense. Recently, she embraced her desi-ness in the white chikankari kurta with minimal adorns. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 09:30:56
Prajakta Koli Flaunts 'Desi-ness' In Chikankari Kurta And Oxidised Jhumkas 844626

Prajakta Koli, the famous YouTuber, actress, and comedian, has exquisite taste in fashion, and picky choices have made fans swoon. Today the beauty is embracing her ethnicity in a simple and attractive style. Taking to her Instagram, the influencer shared a mesmerizing glimpse of herself wearing a white chikankari kurta paired with pajama.

Prajakta Koli’s Kurta Style In The Latest Pictures

Like many of us, Prajakta is obsessed with Kurtas, and we have often witnessed her embrace the ethnic look in beautiful colors, style, and fabric. This time she donned the white chikankari in a simple style.

But wait, there is more! She embraces her desi-ness with a pair of oxidized jhumkas. Her open straight hairstyle complements her simplicity in the traditional flair. Her blushed cheeks, peach lips, and a black bindi on her forehead enhance her beauty. Prajakta looked divine in her desi-ness as she embraced the ethnic drape.

Prajakta Koli Flaunts 'Desi-ness' In Chikankari Kurta And Oxidised Jhumkas 844624

Prajakta Koli Flaunts 'Desi-ness' In Chikankari Kurta And Oxidised Jhumkas 844625

In the pictures, she makes us go drooling with her beautiful smile. Undoubtedly, Prajakta Koli knows to make a statement with her stunning style in the most simple avatar. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile, with 7.8 million followers, and her regular updates keep her fans engaged with her.

So did you like Prajakta Koli’s desi-ness in the simple white chikankari kurta? Express your opinion in the comments section with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

