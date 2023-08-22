Prajakta Koli Flaunts 'Desi-ness' In Chikankari Kurta And Oxidised Jhumkas

Prajakta Koli, the famous YouTuber, actress, and comedian, has exquisite taste in fashion, and picky choices have made fans swoon. Today the beauty is embracing her ethnicity in a simple and attractive style. Taking to her Instagram, the influencer shared a mesmerizing glimpse of herself wearing a white chikankari kurta paired with pajama.

Prajakta Koli’s Kurta Style In The Latest Pictures

Like many of us, Prajakta is obsessed with Kurtas, and we have often witnessed her embrace the ethnic look in beautiful colors, style, and fabric. This time she donned the white chikankari in a simple style.

But wait, there is more! She embraces her desi-ness with a pair of oxidized jhumkas. Her open straight hairstyle complements her simplicity in the traditional flair. Her blushed cheeks, peach lips, and a black bindi on her forehead enhance her beauty. Prajakta looked divine in her desi-ness as she embraced the ethnic drape.

In the pictures, she makes us go drooling with her beautiful smile. Undoubtedly, Prajakta Koli knows to make a statement with her stunning style in the most simple avatar. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile, with 7.8 million followers, and her regular updates keep her fans engaged with her.

So did you like Prajakta Koli’s desi-ness in the simple white chikankari kurta? Express your opinion in the comments section with us.