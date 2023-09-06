Digital | Celebrities

Prajakta Koli is full of energy and enthusiasm. The comfort lover today gives us a glimpse of her comfy and cool energy in the morning in the latest pictures

The sensation on the internet, Prajakta Koli, is known by her stage Mostlysane. She has entertained the audience with her full-filled and related videos on daily life, couple goals, school fun, and some real-life stuff. Her presence on her social media handle also makes her one of the most loved influencers and YouTubers. Today, she shares her morning energy in the latest pictures.

Prajakta Koli’s Morning Energy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Prajakta shares an adorable picture of herself directly from her bed in the morning. In the image, she can be seen wearing a loose pink t-shirt, which she paired with shorts, wrapped in a blanket; it seems the actress wishes for some more nap time. However, her quirky smile with her eyes closed and her hair all messy shows her energetic morning vibe.

In the awe-dorable image, Prajakta Koli was herself in the unfiltered snaps. Also, we must say that her irresistible glow is just growing day by day.

Not only on YouTube and social media handles, Prajakta also made her debut in Bollywood with Jug Jugj Jiyoo alongside Manish Paul, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. She has also featured in a short film, Khayali Pulao. It will be fun to see her more on the big screen.

