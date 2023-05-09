Siddharth Nigam displays swagger avatar, Palak Sindhwani, Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur love it

Siddharth Nigam looks absolutely grand in his latest dapper stylefile, shares astounding pictures. While that, his friends Palak Sindhwani, Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur loved it, check out below

Siddharth Nigam, whose fashion choices and innate sense of style have established him as a true maverick in the world of fashion. From his debut as a child artist to his current status as a leading actor, Nigam’s fashion journey has been a captivating evolution. Known for his exceptional talent and mesmerizing screen presence, Nigam has seamlessly translated his artistic sensibilities into his fashion choices. Each ensemble he dons tells a story, reflecting his individuality and fearlessness when it comes to embracing unique and unconventional styles. And here’s how he is keeping his fashion in check on social media.

Siddharth Nigam looks grand in dapper suit

Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning set of pictures. The actor looked absolutely wowzie in the outfit. He can be seen wearing a beige blazer that he teamed with black trouser. The actor completed the look with gelled pulled back hairdo, stubble beard and stylish accessories.

Sharing the pictures, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Try and fail but don’t fail to Try❤️🙌🏻 #beleiveinyourself #globalexcellenceawards2023 #youthicon #youthiconaward #thesiddharthnigam #siddharthnigam”

His industry friends, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Palak Sindhwani loved the pictures, soon after he shared them on his social media.

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor played a pivotal role in the movie. The movie also starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads. However, this isn’t the first time that Nigam got featured in a big budget Bollywood movie. As a child actor he made his debut with Dhoom 3.

Nigam became a household name with the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.