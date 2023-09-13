Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair is a stunning actress in the entertainment. She loves traditional outfits and often shares photos. Here, take a look at her traditional glam from simple to majestic.

Jannat Zubair is one of the most celebrated young actresses in the telly world. She started her journey as a child actress and rose to fame with her social media presence. Other than this, she is known for her glamorous appearance, especially in traditional outfits. She knows to pull off every look elegantly, whether in a saree or lehenga.

Mesmerizing In Simple Black Lehenga Choli

Acing the simplicity in the traditional flair, Jannat Zubair dons a black v-neckline blouse paired with a long skirt and matching sequin embellished choli. Her surili eyes, glossy lips, and open hairstyle are enough to get us to drool over her simplicity. The long jhumkas are the cherry on the cake.

Dreamy In Yellow Floral Saree

Jannat Zubair makes a case for traditional glam in this beautiful yellow georgette saree teamed up with a matching open-back blouse. She completes her dreamy allure with the half-tied wavy curls. The smokey eyes, pink lips, and the antique choker necklace add an extra dose of regality.

Majestic In Maroon Embellished Lehenga

Jannat Zubair is indeed a regal queen in this intricately crafted and hand-worked maroon blouse paired with a matching spectacular skirt, exuding irresistible charm. The embellished necklace, matha patti, and the pink floral crown enhance her majestic appearance.

