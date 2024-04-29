Sneak Peek Alert: Anushka Sen Shares Exclusive BTS Shots from Dil Dosti Dilemma Set

Anushka Sen, who has earned a lot of attention on Instagram, is making waves in the entertainment industry. Aside from her South Korean debut, the actress prepares to enter the digital world with the upcoming coming-of-age web series Dil Dosti Dilemma. While the announcement, followed by posters and the promo shared on Instagram, has already gained notice on the Instagram Platform, the actress posted a few BTS photographs from its sets.

Anushka Sen’s BTS Moments From Dil Dosti Dilemma Set-

The actress appeared casually in an orange jacket, printed T-shirt, and shirts and donned a furry brown stole around her neck. In the first few pictures, she sits and poses candidly with a smile. In the third video, Anushka and Kush Jotwani, the lead male in the series, are having fun while shooting. In the fourth picture, they share a cute chemistry while looking at each other. She also shared a hugging picture with Tanvi Azmi.

The actress also shared a mirror selfie picture in a green co-ord set with a charming attitude. The actress also captured a picture with Shishir Sharma. Lastly, she shared a monochrome picture with her team member while sitting in the car.

She captioned her post, “Some bts from the sets of Dil Dosti Dilemma! Thank you for so much love, so overwhelmed and grateful. 🧿🫂❤️.”

