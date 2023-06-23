ADVERTISEMENT
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen's special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Anushka Sen is seen seen grooving to the beats of a popular song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha and well, we are truly loving every bit of it. Let's check out here for more details and updates on the same

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 09:35:08
Anushka Sen is one of the most beautiful and charming actresses and performing actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. Her fans and lovers admire her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly why, whenever she shares new content on her Instagram handle to woo and charm her fans ladies and gentlemen, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and genuine sense of the term. Her supporters and admirers always shower her with immense amount of love and adulation in the best ways possible and well, no wonder, we love to see all of it and appreciate her for the same.

Check out the latest that influencer Anushka Sen is busy doing at her end:

Whenever Anushka shares engaging concent in the form of photos, videos and Instagram reel, it inspires the young generation crowd to take up digital arts and content creation as a full-time profession in life. Not just that, whenever Anushka is a part of stunning and sensational concept-based photoshoots, she always does a terrific job and how. She has the ability to truly dazzle in any outfit of her choice. This time, she’s seen doing exactly the same as she also grooves to the beats of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie song titled ‘Sun Sajni’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha. Well, do you want to check out and understand where and how? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

