Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur remain most of the popular faces from the television world. The stars have earned immense love and recognition from the netizens all across the country, with their engaging work on the screen.

Some of their popular works include “Phulwa”, “Hichki” (Jannat Zubair), and for Avneet Kaur its been Mardaani, Dance India Dance participation and more. Since then the two got immensely popular all across the nation. As of now Jannat also marked her Pollywood debut, on the other hand Avneet is busy with her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Now keeping their shining work aside, it’s to mention how these stars have been popular for their beautiful fashion adorns. The stars have time and again served fashion goals with their style staples. Owing to which, today we are with their best ever in black ensembles.

When Jannat dropped bomb in traditional see through black saree. She completed the look with strappy floral blouse.

When Jannat got us stunned with her classic street style in black. Here we can see her wearing a black crop too teamed with black pants along with minimal makeup.

The time Jannat Zubair got us amused with her sheer shimmery offshoulder black jumpsuit. She completed the look with sleek straight hair and bold makeup.

Here’s when Avneet Kaur prompted pure glam in sheer black abstract crop top along with strappy black pants.

The time Avneet Kaur kept it cheeky in her black crop top with gorgeous frills. She completed the look with ripped black jeans.

When the actress prompted sensuality in this classic black see through bodysuit teamed with black shades.

