The popular beauties from the tv industry Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair keep their fashion quotient up with their latest fashion updos on social media, but what we loved how these beauties decked in stylish hairstyles

Avneet Kaur

The Aladdin actress who is currently busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie shall also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is banked by Manikarnika Films.

Coming to Avneet’s stylish morning hair routine, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking all stunning in her messy beautiful luscious curly hairdo. The voluminous hairstyle looked perfect on Avneet as she completed the look with a beautiful smile, dewy eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lip gloss. The actress asserted the day as her “good hair day” in the caption.

Check out-

Jannat Zubair

The Hichki actress who recently also marked her Pollywood debut shared a set of stunning three photographs. In the same she looked vibrant and beautiful in her green embellished salwar suit. The actress completed the look with a casual dupatta that she teamed with sleek straight hairdo. The actress rounded it off with filled in eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips. For accessories the actress completed the look with sheer oxidised jewellery.

Have a look-

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a video showing off her dancing skills. The actress synced to the song People by Libianca. Sen decked herself up in a stylish orange white striped bodycon dress. For her hair, the actress kept the look on point with a sleek yet casual hairbun and with no makeup.

Check out