Tanya is someone I have known for a long time: Tanuj Virwani talks about his ring exchange and marriage

Versatile actor Tanuj Virwani who is known for his challenging roles in projects Inside Edge, Poison, Code M, Cartel, Illegal Justice and so on, is now engaged to long-time girlfriend Tanya Jacob. The ring exchange happened in Singapore, where Tanya’s family is based. The happy occasion had Tanya and her family enjoying the blissful moment with Tanuj and his family.

We at IWMBuzz.com got in touch with Tanuj to know more about his love life and plans ahead.

Says Tanuj, “Tanya is someone I have known for a long time. We go back about 8-9 years. Our families know each other. She is from Singapore. We have been speaking about this for a while. She has now moved to Mumbai from Singapore. So we decided to take the call of taking our life to the next level.”

“Tanya has nothing to do with our industry. She was born in Delhi. Her parents shifted to Singapore when she was young. She is into marketing. I had reached a point where I wanted a sense of stability, someone I come home to, when I wanted a companion. She just offered me all that I was hoping and looking for. So we took the leap of faith. It happened very organically. So we had the ring exchange ceremony in Singapore. Now, hopefully, if all goes well, you will hear good news from us about marriage soon. We have not decided where and when the wedding will happen. We will sit down as a family and work out the logistics of the wedding,” he says.

Talking more bout how supportive they both have been for each other, Tanuj says, “I think when you find the right person, it is how you feel and how they make you feel. So she is perfect in every aspect for me. It is very different for her and me when it comes to career. She is supportive of my career, and my choices, she loves to come on sets and meet my friends from the industry. So she has a fairly good understanding of how I work. She has made a smooth transition. As for her, she has shifted very recently to Mumbai. She is getting her bearings right with respect to her career. She is in the process of getting her work. She is hard-working and focused.”

Talking about his parents’ excitement, Tanuj avers, “My parents are very happy with her. My mother was pestering me for marriage, and here we are. Better late than never!! They know her well.”

On the work front, Tanuj will be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Yodha. He will also be seen in Murshid which stars Kay Kay Menon.

As we know, Tanuj Virwani is the son of yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri. She is married to businessman and architect Anil Virwani.

Here’s wishing Tanuj and Tanya all the very best for their future!!