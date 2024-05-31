Trendy Hairstyles For Girls By Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, And Ashnoor Kaur

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Ashnoor Kaur are top Gen-Z actresses and social media influencers who make headlines every day. Besides their acting skills, their fashion sense keeps them in the buzz. Also, they incorporate new and trendy hairstyles for girls to take inspiration from, just like their new hairstyles in the latest Instagram dump. Take a look below.

1) Avneet Kaur’s Bouncy Curls Hairstyle

If you are looking for a hairstyle to rock your look for any event, function, or party, then Avneet’s new hairstyle in her latest Instagram story is a perfect example. Her hair is styled in beautiful long curls, giving her a bouncy appearance, while the side part with short flicks adds a touch of drama, making you look charming.

2) Jannat Zubair’s Straight And Messy Hairstyle

For the days you want to keep it light Jannat’s new hairstyle shared in her story is a go-to choice. The actress left her straight hair open in a messy style that gives her simple yet attractive look. She rocked her casual look with this straight and messy hairstyle.

3) Ashnoor Kaur’s Messy And Wet Hairstyle

Don’t be afraid to try something new, just like Ashnoor in her latest Instagram dump. She styles her casual look by keeping her wet hair open, creating a messy and sassy vibe. Sometimes, doing nothing with your hair can also be a bold and adventurous choice.

So, are you taking cues to rock your hairstyle depending on your mood to keep up with the trend?