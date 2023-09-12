Digital | Celebrities

Ayaan Zubair expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his sister Jannat Zubair for always being there for him and for being a constant source of motivation in his Instagram post. It's evident that their bond goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair are no strangers to the spotlight, both making their mark in the world of entertainment. However, what truly stands out about them is their unwavering support and affection for each other. Recently, the internet was abuzz with their heart-warming display of sibling love as Ayaan penned a cute post for his sister Jannat on her birthday. The Instagram post not only melted hearts but also gave us a glimpse into their strong bond.

In the pictures shared on Instagram by Ayaan, the duo can be seen twinning in white outfits, and their smiles radiate the joy of their sibling connection. Jannat was seen wearing a white shirt and denim shorts, paired with white sports shoes, and she accessorized her look with a stylish white Prada sling bag. On the other hand, Ayaan sported a white shirt and white pants, completing his look with matching white sports shoes. The pictures featured the two siblings having a goofy and fun time together, capturing the essence of their relationship perfectly.

In his 16th birthday post, Ayaan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his sister for always being there for him and for being a constant source of motivation. It’s evident that their bond goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, and their love and support for each other are what truly shine through. The Instagram pictures reveal the fun-loving side of Jannat and Ayaan. Their infectious smiles and playful antics are a testament to the joy they find in each other’s company. Check their photos below!