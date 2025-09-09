Do You NOT Wanna Partner: Amazon Prime Series Seems To Be Damp Squib

The colours look pretty. Flashy yellow always takes away a piece of your heart. Yellow holds that pomp, and get you drawn. With the upcoming Prime series Do You Wanna Partner, all that we could go heartily gaga over were those stunning yellow shades. The glam is there. You find it exotic right at a glance. And you then head to read the story behind it—there my friend, you lose the chord.

What’s the story?

Two best friends—Shikha and Anahita. They’ve got sass, they’ve got a dream, and they want to sell booze. Not drink it, not sneak it, but build an alcohol start-up from the ground up. Quite the millennial fantasy. Prime Video calls it “a new-age comedy-drama.” The internet throws words like “female ambition” and “glass ceilings” like confetti at a party where the playlist hasn’t even been finalised.

But here’s the catch—it’s all noise. A little too polished. A little too… curated.

You see Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty on the poster—gorgeous, glowing, wrapped in sunshine hues. Produced by Karan Johar and team Dharmatic, no less. That’s a recipe for dazzle. But what’s under the glitter? A story? A pulse? Or just another hashtag-ready, faux-empowering, sugar-glazed binge? Nothing very ‘new’ in it.

The trailer, from what little it shows, leans more on cheeky winks than genuine wit. Everything looks “fun,” yes—but fun is cheap these days. Slapstick, some shots of beer, exaggerated guy-villains with fragile egos, and a soundtrack that thinks it’s cooler than it is. That’s not comedy-drama. That’s Instagram Reels with a bigger budget.

And about the “female ambition” angle—God, let’s not reduce it to slogan-speak. We’ve had enough women-led stories that think boss-lady energy comes from wearing blazers and using the word “investor” five times in ten minutes. Give us bite. Give us burn. Don’t give us another glossed-up You-Go-Girl sitcom in the disguise of revolution.

Look, it may yet surprise us.

Maybe there’s heart squelched under the glitter. Maybe Shikha and Anahita will actually make us root for their rebellion, one bottle at a time.

But right now? Right now, it’s all yellow. And yellow can fade fast if you don’t back it up with substance.