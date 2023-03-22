Hunter – Tootega Nahi, Todega, the Amazon miniTV series, brings a wholesome cinematic watch. Helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the series is a celebration of Suniel Shetty as the G.O.A.T when it comes to an action thriller. The penultimate family binge web series has a chase for mystery, crimes, love and more.

Suniel Shetty plays Vikram Sinha, the ACP who is in the lead. He gets accused in a spurious murder case and becomes a criminal from a cop overnight. He is the one-man army who carries out the entire screenplay on his shoulders. Vikram is deadly yet filled with love and compassion. He fights like a beast and is dauntless. He is the lone wolf, thriving to prove that ‘something good is left in him’, and breaks down with a miserable fall, but he rises from the phoenix saying ‘mujhe dard sehne ki adaat hai’.

Rahul Dev plays a Haryanvi cop (Inspector Hooda). He brings an unnerving showdown with his edgy artistry to the role. However, he loses it on the accent. Looks like a pretty rushed-up adaptation of the dialect. The accent looked a bit unfit, and not necessary for a cop (Haryanvi) to always push it through to establish that he is from Haryana.

Esha Deol plays a journalist (Divya) with a fleeting in-depth character with layers that almost typifies women in every other action thriller. However, Esha managed to pull off an intimidating showcase with her cut-short role in the series.

The cast ensemble features other celebrated actors like Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles in the series.

The screenplay lacks coherence. The most yielding and irrational establishment of a ‘cop’ getting into trouble for a ‘deep fake’ viral video is way too much to believe with a straight face. But we loved the subtle comic reliefs in between, as when the young hacker talks about his ‘tinder’ experience or Suniel Shetty gets candid with his juniors. The characteristics are not very compelling in its raw skin. It is fair to say that the actors saved it, followed by spectacular cinematography and direction.

The straw that made the series exciting to watch was the BGM. More likely, they were used to make the audience feel familiar and relevant. The use of “Rangi Sari Gulaabi” is quite badass for the context, which metaphorizes the ‘gulaab’ that is ‘red’ and the thriller that showcases riveting gore. Then the use of ‘Chahe mujhe koi junglee kahe hum pyaar k toofano mein ghire hai hum kya karein’ during Suniel Shetty’s blood-curdling fighting scene with Rahul Dev, immediately hints at Suniel Shetty’s gripping character blend of ‘love’ and ‘fury’. The BGM magic goes on with ‘meri sapno ki raani kab aayegi tu’, probably summoning the mysterious woman Vikram Sinha (Suniel Shetty) is in search of.

