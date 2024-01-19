Review Of Indian Police Force: Total Paisa Vasool

Indian Police Force(Prime Video, 7 Episodes)

Starring Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra , Vivek Oberoi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sushwant Prakash

Rating: ****

What a blast! Indian Police Force(IPF) is every bit the attention-grabber we expect it to be. High octane action and rapidfire storytelling… I don’t know whether it is politically correct to designate an anti-terror series as entertaining. But sorry, IPF is every inch a rabble-rousing entertainer.

The writing is clearly on the brawl. Every episode shows the brave men in khaki tackling impossible levels of chaos. The first blast is in Jaipur, followed by Goa…. Then Delhi is targeted. Our heroes Vikram Shetty (Vivek Oberoi) and Kabir Malik(Siddharth Malhotra) are left fuming by the sheer audacity of the attacks.

So frankly, so are we. The salient terrorist Zarara(Mayank Tandon) looks way too mild mannered to be implementing all those bomb blasts across India. Or maybe that’s the whole idea: a terrorist doesn’t have to look like one.

Not that the series is interested in sparing us all the stereotypes of the cops-terrorist genre.And we love it: the heroes striding in slo-mo towards the havoc creators, their sweet family life to remind us that the police force puts its life on the line every second of their working hours.

Indian Police Force has topnotch performance. Vivek Oberoi, though gone too soon from the plot, leaves a lasting impact with his blows and baritone. Sidharth Malhotra is excellent in the stunts, which he seems to have performed himself. He is also effective in the emotional moments especially in Episode 3 which is one of the best episodes in the series. Shilpa Shetty doesn’t have that much to do.

Technical values are on a par with Rohit Shetty’s films. A multitude of long shots and zoom lenses have been used to create a mood of scaled-up excitement.

All in all, this is among the most exciting web happenings and a must of all fans of khaki uniforms and Shetty’s cop verse.