Anil Kapoor quips Munawar, ‘agar controversy chahta hai, toh Bigg Boss…

Yesterday marked the much-awaited press conference of the upcoming season on JioCinema of one of the biggest shows in recent times, Bigg Boss OTT 3.

As known already, the third installment of Bigg Boss OTT won’t be hosted by Salman Khan and instead, superstar Anil Kapoor has taken over.

And while everyone has their questions and general wondering about this, yesterday’s conference saw another moment being created owing to the presence of Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui.

Faruqui was the host of the conference, and went on to have a back-and-forth with Anil Kapoor as he asked several questions.

When Faruqui told Kapoor that he has replaced Khan as the host, the veteran superstar was quick to remark that no one can ever replace Salman Khan and no one can replace Anil Kapoor as well. This response was met with applause from everyone.

Following that, Faruqui also interrupted in between and asked him that what would be Salman Khan be feeling about this right now. To this Kapoor was quick to respond as he said that Khan is very happy and very excited about me doing this. He also mentioned that they had a talk about it as well.

However, immediately following that, Kapoor displayed his witty best as he quipped Faruqui saying that if it is controversy he wants, that will happen inside the Bigg Boss house, not here.

Faruqui responded saying that he isn’t looking for any such thing, and he, himself tries to run away from controversies.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 begins streaming on 21st June, 9 pm onwards.