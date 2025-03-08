Apoorva Mukhija Ignored from ‘Nadaaniyan’ Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row? Absent From Everywhere

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s OTT film Nadaaniyan has finally arrived, introducing Ibrahim to Bollywood. The project also featured social media personalities Agasthya Shah and Apoorva Mukhija, yet an unusual silence surrounds Apoorva’s involvement.

Despite being part of the film, Apoorva was neither seen at the premiere nor acknowledged in promotional content. Netflix, along with the cast, has kept her name out of social media posts, raising questions about her absence from the film’s marketing.

On March 7, Agasthya shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot, tagging Ibrahim, Khushi, Neel Raj Dewan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Dev Agasteya, and director Shauna Gautam. Apoorva appeared in the images but was not mentioned. The same post was later reshared by Neel, Aaliyah, and Dev—again, without any reference to her.

Online discussions suggest that the lack of recognition could be linked to past controversies. Viewers noticed that Netflix’s official pages also omitted her name from promotional campaigns, further fueling speculation.

Fans took to social media to express their curiosity. Some were surprised to spot her in Agasthya’s photos after a long time, while others directly questioned why she remained untagged. Comments like, “Why is no one mentioning Rebel Kid?” highlighted the confusion.

While neither Apoorva nor the production team has addressed the situation, her absence from marketing efforts remains a talking point. Whether this is a strategic move or a personal decision is still unclear, but it has certainly caught the audience’s attention.