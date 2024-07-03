Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Armaan Has Made A Mistake,’ Payal Malik’s Shocking Statement In Interview

Armaan Malik has been criticized since entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his wives, Payal and Kritika. Many have accused him of encouraging polygamy through his vlogs and now on the contentious reality program. Payal, who was just eliminated from Anil Kapoor’s show, has now reacted to trolls criticizing her husband.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Payal revealed that Armaan is not the only person in the country who has married twice. She explained that she does not favor polygamy but made an astonishing statement, saying that she knows many people who are engaged in extramarital affairs.

Payal Malik stated, “I am not saying I’m supporting Armaan’s second marriage, but there are many men in India who have two wives, jinhone do shaadiyaan ki hui hai, but only our lives are getting discussed because it is out in the open. We are on social media and people know about us through our Vlogs because we share about our daily routine in our videos. Bahut saare Aise log hain joh ghar mein biwi rakhte hain Aur bahar girlfriend rakhte hain. I agree Armaan has made a mistake by getting married twice and things were out of control.”

In a recent exclusive interview with News18, Payal called Armaan’s marriage to Kritika “unfair” to her. She admitted that she was heartbroken when Armaan Malik married her best friend Kritika. However, Payal said that she had forgotten everything.

Payal said, “Dhoka nahi par woh fair bhi nahi tha. Mere saath galat toh kiya tha uss time. Abhi main unn cheezo ko bhul chuki hu. Armaan mujhse bahut zyada pyaar karte hai, Kritika bhi.”

