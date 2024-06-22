Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit Opens Up About Her Daily Earnings Selling Vada Pav On Delhi Street

On June 21 marks the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is buzzing throughout the internet and social media platforms. The Jhakaas actor introduced the candidates to the audience and welcomed them. After their quick introductions, the candidates entered the home. While bonding with her Bigg Boss housemates, Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl, revealed the background behind the viral brawl she got into. In the meantime, she shared her daily earnings.

Chandrika Dixit’s Reveals Her Earring Figure In Bigg Boss House-

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika Dixit revealed a surprising fact about her life. She earns a staggering Rs 40K per day from selling vada pav on Delhi’s streets. Before entering the house, the vada pav girl responded to the claims that Chandrika was organizing a ‘bhandara’ to celebrate her son’s birthday. She stated that every mother strives to do her best for her children.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Chandrika Dixit discussed the critics’ comments. She said, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna; often, people comment on others’ lives without knowing about their stories and struggles.”

