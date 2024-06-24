Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik Finds New Love In The House, Claims Bigg Boss Personality

The competition of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kicked off. The contestants have started to reveal themselves on the show, which began a few days ago. Bigg Boss OTT 3-related videos are becoming increasingly popular on social media. This season, we see a larger presence of YouTubers and influencers. Among them is the popular YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives.

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik’s second wife, Kritika, said something that thrust her into the spotlight. Kritika claims she saw Bigg Boss in her dream. Read below to learn more.

Kritika Malik’s Dream-

On 23rd June 2024, Yesterday was Sana Sultan’s birthday, and Kritika requested Bigg Boss to give her a cake and said that Bigg Boss is not stone-hearted. Kritika further said that she had seen Bigg Boss in her dream. Kritika claimed that Bigg Boss is six feet tall and has a charming personality, and she feels she is the closest to her this season.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3-

Anil Kapoor makes his reality show hosting debut with Bigg Boss OTT 3. Season 3 airs at 9 p.m. on Jio Cinema.