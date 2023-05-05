ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Dimple Kapadia On Her Unconventional Role In Saas Bahu Flamingo

Subhash K Jha talks to Dimple Kapadia. The veteran actress opens up to the author about her unconventional role in the new Disney Plus Hotstar project titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. Read this in-depth interview to understand the game better readers

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 May,2023 10:36:07
We have seen women take on badass roles on screen .The women of Saas Bahu aur Flamingo take a step beyond the badassery and explore unconventional themes and present women in a light we have never seen before.

Says Dimple Kapadia , “I think while these themes have always been present in cinema, it seems that audiences are becoming more accepting of them and seeking out content that pushes the boundaries.”

Dimple sees her character in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo as reflection of reality. “ It’s important to recognize that cinema is a reflection of society, and that society itself is becoming more accepting of these themes. We cannot ignore the fact that there is a growing appetite for content that explores darker and more taboo subjects.”

She sees it as her responsibility to play progressive characters. “ As artists, it’s our job to navigate this landscape with care and sensitivity, while still pushing the boundaries and exploring new grounds. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide what they want to watch, and as artists, our job is to create content that resonates with them.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

