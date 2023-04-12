Homi Adajania’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will showcase four women running a business empire, shattering misconceptions and not just playing the power game, but owning it. Produced by Maddock Films, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo will stream on Disney+ Hotstar 5th May 2023 onwards.

Led by an interesting female cast including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar along with a talented ensemble comprising of Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others, the show is helmed by ardent director and creator Homi Adajania.

Dimple Kapadia who plays the pivotal character says she is dazed by the series’ intrinsic gutsiness.“Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is difficult for me to explain as a journey because it’s not like anything I have seen or done before. When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, my character Savitri doesn’t curl up and die, but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny.” Dimple loves her character. “She owns her alternate sense of morality. Trust is the only currency she deals in. Savitri is the most bad-ass saas you’ve ever seen and very compelling to watch. She has many enigmatic faces. Brutal and vulnerable, she is a master in manipulation, playing a very high stakes game that seesaws between life and death.”

The Rudaali actress is all praise for the other feisty women in the series. “Savitri’s band of women are fierce and ruthless as they navigate through the toughest of situations and build the biggest empire from nothing. In the dark and crazy world of Savitri, we see empowered women who are willing to die, but not change the life they have subscribed to. It’s great that we’re exploring these unique narratives on-screen with Hotstar Specials’ Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo and are showing women who, regardless of what moral lens they are viewed with, are indestructible in spirit.”