My Action Scenes Are Unapologetic & Raw - Dimple Kapadia

Subhash K Jha talks to Dimple Kapadia

Author: Subhash K Jha
25 Apr,2023 17:48:15
Dimple Kapadia is very proud of her action sequences in Homi Adajania’s Saas Babu Aur Flamingo, streaming on Disney Hotstar from May 5.

Says Dimple, “I did enjoy the action sequences .While I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw! The ferocity and drama will be very engaging for the audience. I’ll admit my character Savitri’s family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes.”

The series revolves around four inimitable women, the matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta who live in Hastipur -,a forgotten village in the north-west. Savitri runs a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. But everything here isn’t what it seems. Turns out, this cottage business is just a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

