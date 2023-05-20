ADVERTISEMENT
Eijaz Khan Met Real Cops To Play One In City Of Dreams

Eijaz Khan has always been one of the most loved and likeable actors in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. The actor is now grabbing a lot of attention for his performance in City Of Dreams. Check out what he has to say

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 May,2023 12:15:15
Eijaz Khan, popularly known for his role as Wasim Khan in City of Dreams, highlights the significance of meticulous attention to detail in character portrayal. Opening up about his prep for his character, he reveals how he engaged with police officers to learn more about their mannerisms and ace his role.

Talking about his preparations, Eijaz Khan said, “ I met some police officers at Carter Road, who trained me on how to salute properly, how to march properly, what protocol is followed when you approach your senior, how you remove your cap, how you say it, or you hold your cap and put it back.”

Not all of his preparation was handy when Eijaz finally faced the camera. “Sometimes the training goes sideways and because of the scene, you tend to not do the exact thing needed, because you have to take a liberty. Moreover, I studied a bit about encounter specialists and their body language”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and starring the versatile actors Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, the series will stream 26th May onwards, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

