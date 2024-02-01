It is an amazing feeling to work with Eijaz Khan: Shriya Jha on her debut in the OTT space with Adrishyam

Shriya Jha who has been part of TV shows Uttaran, Do Dil Bandhi Ek Dori Se, Nimki Mukhiya and many more, will soon be seen opposite Eijaz Khan and alongside Divyanka Tripathi in the upcoming web series titled Adrishyam for Sony LIV. The series is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

In a candid and heart-warming talk with IWMBuzz.com, Shriya Jha talks about her experience shooting for the web series along with popular stars like Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi.

How is it working with Eijaz Khan? Describe your working rapport with him.

It is an amazing feeling to work with Eijaz Khan. He went out of his way to make me feel comfortable from Day one. This good rapport translates well onscreen. We play a couple in the series, and it is very important to share a good rapport, for the onscreen chemistry to look good. We are like school sweethearts, so it was important to look good as a couple. Our scenes came out very naturally and spontaneously.

How close are you to the character in the series?

I sometimes feel that my character on screen is me. Initially, I would write my character sketch and think about how the character would take shape, but once we started shooting, I got to know that she was more and more like me. Everything said and done, I give all the credit for shaping and moulding this character to Anshuman Sir, our Director, as he made sure we were 100 per cent real and honest in our performances. He never wanted us to act, and that is why every character looks so natural and relatable.

What next for Shriya?

I hope to do more interesting and meaningful work, which provides me with creative satisfaction. Adrishyam is my first web show and I am happy to be debuting on the OTT platform with this series. I hope to do many many more. I am open to TV, films, web and short films, as long as they challenge and satisfy me as an actor.

Any reality shows you would love to be a part of?

I am too much of an introvert to be comfortable with reality shows!

But they do say never say never, so one never really knows. As of now, these are my thoughts.