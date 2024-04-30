Top 5 Most-Viewed on Streaming: ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ soars again; ‘Lootere’ still a constant

In weeks where notable films don’t arrive in theaters, streaming platforms continue to dominate proceedings and this past week was no different too. Interestingly, this week’s Top 5 streaming Hindi shows/films has the same names from the week before with only a shuffle in the positions.

As provided by Ormax Media, here are the Top 5 Hindi streaming shows and films-

5. Lootere – Disney+ Hotstar (2.5 million views)

This show, with no obvious star power has been one of the biggest surprises of this year, where having released over a month ago, it has managed to stay consistent every week’s Top 5 list. The show is based on a real-life incident of the hijacking of a ship by scary pirates.

4. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout – Zee5 (2.8 million views)

Springing in another surprise, the Manoj Bajpayee led film released last week and has managed to have another feature in the Top 5 this week as well. The film is a sequel to Silence: Can You Hear It? where Bajpayee as ACP Verma tackles a new case with his team who reprise their roles as well.

3. Adrishyam – The Invisble Heroes – Sony LIV (2.9 million views)

The Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi starrer also enjoys a continued run in the Top 5 list this week, as it rose to the 3rd spot from last week’s 5th spot. The show is an espionage thriller that follows the life of undercover intelligence officers, Ravi and Parvati.

2. Amar Singh Chamkila – Netflix India (3.3 million views)

The Imtiaz Ali directed, Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer has continued its good run on Netflix for the third week now, following immense critical acclaim. The film did witness a drop from last week’s top spot but still enjoys a good run.

1. The Great Indian Kapil Show – Netflix India (4.8 million views)

The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to have a glorious run and has been a constant in the Top 5 list every week. It might have shuffled in the positioning but never stopped being in the list. And this past week saw the show return to the top spot as it witnessed the first ever appearance of Aamir Khan on Kapil’s show.