Sitaare Zameen Par and the very brave Aamir Khan

“I think it’s a very brave step. He had offers, but he still did not get tempted by those offers and did not sign the deal,” said Taran Adarsh right after Aamir Khan’s revolutionary decision of not handing over digital rights for the film Sitaare Zameen Par came out. Ever since COVID hit, digital consumption has seen a significant spike, often leading to a culture of ‘say no to the theatre.’

Aamir Khan’s decision might seem like a standoff, but it can encourage the audience to go to the theatre and watch the movie. So, by making it theatre-only, the makers of the film are ensuring a boost in the theatrical business overall. But why could it be a standoff? Well, the digital evolution is inevitable. In times where almost everyone is glued to their couches and hugging their 16:9 devices, with all sorts of subscriptions in hand, a move like this might backfire. And ever since the OTT wave took over, statistics showcase a significant drop in the theatre business. The decline has been gradual and poignant.

So, a decision like that might come as appalling.

But, so far, Sitaare Zameen Par is standing strong and tall and has crossed ₹160 crore in global collections. A factor that works here is the content. The audience would like to invest in that kind of heavy-on-empathy script. So, the risk is plausible when you can vouch for the content that you are trying to convey.

And with that, the 8-week window came into the debate. Taran Adarsh says, “An eight-week window is a must, because by that time, a lot of things actually get exhausted, of the theatrical business,” as quoted by Fortune India. This benefits the multiplex owners and brings hope for a dawn. Almost feels like a cultural stance.

Yes, it’s a bold bet. But it might just remind people of what they’ve been missing, the charm of cinema, not on a screen at home, but on a screen that towers above, commanding attention and awe.

If Sitaare Zameen Par succeeds (which it already has just counting more on the numbers now), it might pave the way for other filmmakers to dare. Daring to believe in the big screen. Daring to give stories the theatrical breathing room they deserve. Daring to choose depth over distribution deals. And in doing so, perhaps revive a theatrical experience that has quietly been slipping away.

So yes, it’s a risk. But sometimes, it takes one person to say no — not out of rebellion, but out of belief, to spark a shift. And maybe, just maybe, this is that moment.