Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan joins Divyanka Tripathi in Applause Entertainment series Adrishyam for Sony LIV

Child actress Zara Khan who has featured in TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu, Maitree etc, was slated to make her OTT debut with the Applause Entertainment series 36 Days, produced by BBC Studios and directed by Vishal Furia.

Now, Zara is all set to start shooting for her next OTT project, this again with Applause Entertainment. The talented child actress will be seen sharing screen space with the popular Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in the series.

Yes, after Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in this Applause Entertainment series titled Adrishyam. The series will be a thriller. As per media reports, this series has Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan playing the lead roles. This series is for Sony LIV. The series is produced by Bombay Show Studios.

We now hear of Zara playing the onscreen daughter of Divyanka Tripathi. The two of them were seen bonding on the set while shooting for their intense sequences. We hear that Zara has a pivotal role to play in the project.

We buzzed Zara but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

