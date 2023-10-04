Digital | News

Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment's web series 36 Days

Zara Khan the child actor will be seen in Applause Entertainment's web series 36 Days, produced by BBC and directed by Vishal Furia. Read to know more here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 14:54:48
Child actor Zara Khan who has earlier been part of Balika Vadhu 2, Chhoti Sarrdaarni, and recently, Maitree will soon be making a debut in the OTT space. She will be part of the stellar cast of Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series titled 36 Days. The series produced by BBC, is directed by Vishal Furia.

We now hear of Zara playing an integral role in the series, and being seen in a prominent space.

As per a reliable source, “This will be Zara’s OTT debut.”

As for Zara, she has done more than 50 commercial ads for big brands.

We buzzed Zara but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

