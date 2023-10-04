Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment's web series 36 Days

Child actor Zara Khan who has earlier been part of Balika Vadhu 2, Chhoti Sarrdaarni, and recently, Maitree will soon be making a debut in the OTT space. She will be part of the stellar cast of Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series titled 36 Days. The series produced by BBC, is directed by Vishal Furia.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, reporting exclusively about Khushi Bhardwaj, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Hardika Sharma, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Aman Desai, Palvi Jaswal, Kenneth Desai being part of the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Chandan Roy Sanyal bags series 36 Days

Exclusive: Sharib Hashmi to feature in Applause Entertainment and BBC series 36 Days

Exclusive: Faisal Rashid bags Applause Entertainment series 36 Days

We now hear of Zara playing an integral role in the series, and being seen in a prominent space.

As per a reliable source, “This will be Zara’s OTT debut.”

As for Zara, she has done more than 50 commercial ads for big brands.

We buzzed Zara but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September – 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more