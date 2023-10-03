Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September - 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major happenings with Malti Devi having a showdown with Leela at the Shah house. When Leela pointed to the mistakes of Malti Devi, she felt bad. Malti Devi’s attempts to gain love from Anuj failed. She wrote a letter and left the Shah house. Anupamaa read the letter and realized that Malti Devi had left them. Dimple shared the good news of being pregnant. This made the Shah and Kapadia families rejoice. There was happiness everywhere with the Shah family uniting. Samar and Dimple were adored by the family. Samar had a few life threats that bore an indication that something tragic was about to happen to Samar. Anupamaa made sure to tie a black thread over Samar’s leg to ward him off from problems. The men decided to celebrate Samar’s big moment by partying at a restaurant. While going, Samar lost his thread at home, which worried Anupamaa. At the party, the men had a fun time. At home, the ladies joined together for a fun moment. At the party, there was trouble as Anuj got into a fight with a rude and aggressive youngster. The man shot a bullet aimed at Anuj. However, Samar ran to rescue him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week exciting drama with Akshara talking to Abhimanyu that they should think about giving Abhir a good future, and that depended on them getting married and getting united as a family. This news brought happiness to both the Goenka and Birla families. The families prepared for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding. However, Muskan remained unhappy and questioned the integrity of Akshara as a wife towards her brother Abhinav. While Manjiri planned for the wedding, Muskan’s hurtful taunts pained her. Manjiri laid a condition before the Goenkas that Muskan would not be present for the wedding. This made Kairav and Muskan decide to go out of the station during the wedding. But this decision of Kairav to miss her wedding troubled Akshara. On questioning, she got to know about the condition laid. She talked to Manjiri and solved the problem. However, Muskan decided against not attending the wedding. During the Haldi, Akshara got jittery owing to a new development in her life. She wanted to meet Abhimanyu urgently and she left the venue. This made the families ponder whether Akshara was not interested in marrying Abhimanyu. Akshara talked it out to Abhimanyu about the new development in her life. Abhimanyu and Akshara got home and explained why Akshara had to leave the venue for a work of Abhinav. Akshara and Manjiri got into an argument, where Manjiri asked Akshara never to bring Abhinav into their marital life. Akshara got frustrated with the condition and told Manjiri that she had spent six years with the man and it was tough to remove his memories.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Preeta and Srishti playing a smart game and taking Nidhi along and questioning her. However, when the police arrived, Nidhi blamed Preeta and Srishti for kidnapping her. When Preeta and Srishti were taken to the police station, they tried to defend themselves. The police warned them and left them. Preeta told Nidhi that she will keep a constant watch over her. Rajveer decided to face Shaurya and challenge him at the Matki Competition to happen at the Luthra house. Srishti tried to dissuade Rajveer from going. But Rajveer was adamant. Preeta decided to go to the Luthra house to get Rajveer back. Rajveer and Shaurya geared up for the Dahi Handi competition. Rajveer won it, as Shaurya slipped and fell down. Rajveer managed to break the handi. Preeta and Srishti forced Shambhu to tell the truth. This led to the police questioning Nidhi and asking her to confess her crime.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Bawri refusing to work at Jetha Electoronics. She proposed freelancing so that she could work whenever they needed her service. Jethalal was upset with the Mega Bumper Sale that Nattu Khakha and Bagha flashed at the shop. Tapu Sena went to Gada Electronics to get the speaker of Gokuldham Society repaired. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started and the Society was decorated in style. There was big excitement over Sonu’s surprise performance during Ganesh Chaturthi. Bhide told Sonu to reveal her performance to him beforehand. Sonu’s performance impressed everyone. The Gokuldham residents planned to stay near the pandal at night to guard the jewels on the idol. However, a family entered the premises with a dubious and suspicious intention.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week a major drama with Jahaan and Elahi working out a smart move to get the terrorists arrested and saving the hostages. However, one of the terrorists shot at Elahi, but Jahaan came in front and took the bullet instead. Jahaan was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while Elahi prayed for him. Soon his condition deteriorated which was upsetting for Elahi. Jahaan needed immediate blood and Elahi requested Jordan to give his blood and save Jahaan. But Jordan put forth a condition before Elahi that he would give blood if she would get back into his life and marry him. Elahi and Jordan got married as per the condition. Jahaan who recovered was shocked to see that Elahi married Jordan. Elahi was not welcomed by Jordan’s family. He took her arti and welcomed her inside his house. Jordan told his family that it was Elahi’s choice to marry him. This angered Jahaan and he questioned Elahi.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week major drama with Angad winning the Best Businessman Award. Seerat saw the news flashing in the newspaper and told the family. The Brar family was very happy and proud of Angad’s achievement. The entire family planned to be part of Angad’s big moment. Sahiba got a job offer to work for an event that was coming up. She was not aware that she bagged the job of arranging the flowers for the event where Angad was to be felicitated. She accepted the offer so that she could earn money. Romi planned to ruin the big moment of Angad on his felicitation day. When Sahiba got to know that she was handling the decor for Angad’s event, she got perturbed. Before she could leave, Angad and Sahiba came face to face. Also, Romi covered his face and attacked Angad at the event. Later, when the Brar family attempted to talk to Sahiba to forget the past and get back to Angad, Sahiba got a message from Angad to end the wedding. When Sahiba questioned Angad, Angad refused to send such a message. Angad felt suspicious of a hack and asked for an investigation. Sahiba also told the Brar family that she had felt being followed by someone. Manbeer, meanwhile, told Sahiba that she needed to get out of Angad’s life with them getting divorced.

