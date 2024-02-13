Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia confirms break up with Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, former contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, have decided to go their separate ways, as confirmed by Pavitra herself in an interview with Times Of India. After nearly four years of togetherness, the couple ended their relationship. While their break-up happened five months ago due to compatibility issues, they were sharing the same apartment in Malad, Mumbai. However, Eijaz moved out of the house last month.

Pavitra said, “There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life.” She revealed that they had parted ways a few months ago, expressing her respect for Eijaz while acknowledging that their relationship had run its course. Eijaz, on the other hand, responded with well-wishes for Pavitra. He said, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

Their love story had begun within Bigg Boss house, where they kindled a romance that captivated audiences. Upon their exit from the show, they publicly declared their intention to tie the knot, with Eijaz even going as far as proposing to Pavitra in August 2020. Their engagement was celebrated by fans and followers, solidifying their status as one of the most beloved couples from the season.

Also Read: Pandya Store Family: Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, and Akshay Kharodia Garner Blessings and Love On Kanwar Dhillon For His New Venture On Star Plus, Udne Ki Aasha!