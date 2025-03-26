Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Rama traps Laila; Will this be the end of her chapter?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) and Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) trying to save King Krishnadevaraya (Aditya Redij) from an attack of Laila (Pavitra Punia). They showed the proof of the letter being fake and also talked about Tathacharya seeing her real avatar. We saw how Laila attacked the King, but it was the mirror reflection of the King that she attacked.

The upcoming episode will see Rama trapping Laila from all corners. Laila will run into a room which will be a part of Rama’s plan. Later, when the room will be unlocked, Laila will run outside, getting exposed to the sun. With the venom acting upon her, Laila will start to burn within when she will decide to draw all of the venom into a nearby tree. However, when she will try to send out the venom into the tree, she will realize that she is again being blinded by mirrors, which will mean that the poison she sent out will get reflected back to her.

Will Rama be successful in killing Laila?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.