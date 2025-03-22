Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama saves Tathacharya; gets convinced about Laila’s identity

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contile Pictures has seen engaging drama with Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) getting into a problem with Laila (Pavitra Punia) trying to manipulate him. However, due to the antidote given by Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj), we wrote about Laila losing her power to remain in the human form, and slowly getting transformed into her Vishkanya avatar. It was terrifying for Tathacharya who got to see the real avatar of Laila where he scrambled to save his own life from a vishkanya.

The upcoming episode will see Rama coming to the premise at the right time, wherein he will save Tathacharya. Tathacharya will be so shocked with what he has seen. He will tell Rama about the real identity of Laila and they will both be surely convinced of Laila being a Vishkanya. This will further propel the question in Rama’s mind of Laila’s intention.

What will happen now?

