Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama warns Krishnadevaraya against Laila; Will Laila be caught red-handed?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen an engaging drama with Laila (Pavitra Punia) planning to kill King Krishnadevaraya. She requested to dance on the day of Rangpanchami during which she wanted to serve him. Her idea was to execute her plan at that time and kill the King. We wrote about Rama following Laila on the road in the wee hours of the night when she was about to get transformed into her naagin avatar. She was almost on the verge of her transformation when her eyes and nails turned blue.

The upcoming episode will see Rama being convinced about Laila being a Vishkanya. He will have ample proof with him that will suggest to him that her intentions are dubious. Rama will confront the King and will tell him about Laila having a plan to execute after her dance on the specified day. The King and Rama will be all ready to nab her red-handed on the day.

Will Laila attack the King? Will she be caught?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.