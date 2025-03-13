Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vishkanya bites Timmarasu; Will he survive?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with the entry of Vishkanya Laila (Pavitra Punia) into the plot. She conspired to kill King Krishnadevaraya and even threw a dart at him. However, Tenali Rama’s (Krishna Bharadwaj) timely act saved the king. We also wrote about Timmarasu (Amit Pachori) getting suspicious of Laila’s identity and asking Rama to investigate the matter.

The upcoming episode will see Laila getting to know about Timmarasu doubting her. So she will want to eradicate him and save herself. She will be seen discretely entering his chamber and trying to attack him. However, Timmarasu will be smart enough to escape the assault. Soon, Timmarasu and Laila will have a scuffle in which Laila will bite Timmarasu. Timma will be in pain and will be about to die. However, he will escape from Laila’s vision and will reach Rama’s abode and will collapse in his arms.

What will happen next?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.