Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Laila’s special Rangpanchami wish; Rama gets suspicious

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Timmarasu (Amit Pachori) fighting for his life after being bitten by Laila (Pavitra Punia). As we know, Timmarasu came to Rama’s house and fell unconscious in his arms. Timmarasu’s treatment is on, and Rama as well as King Krishnadevarya will be worried about his well-being. Meanwhile, the seal from the royal palace will be stolen and the King will ask Rama to solve it and nab the criminal.

The upcoming episode will see Rama doubting Laila for stealing the seal. While he will be on his search, Laila will decide not to waste more time and will plan to kill the King. She will request the King for her dance on the Rangpanchami day post which she will seek special consent to serve him. The King will admit to Laila’s request. Laila will plan to kill the King soon after her dance performance. However, all this will not go down well with Rama. Rama will be suspcious at Laila’s actions.

What will happen now?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.