Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Tathacharya sees Laila’s Vishkanya avatar; Will Laila attack him?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) suspecting Laila’s (Pavitra Punia) foul play. He alarmed Krishnadevaraya about the dangerous attack on him by Laila after her dance. But Laila understood Rama’s plan and stopped herself from attacking the King, and this led to the King not believing in Rama’s words. However, this did not deter Rama and he continued to find out about Laila’s reality.

The upcoming episode will see Laila trying to manipulate Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) by visiting his house and talking to him. However, since Rama would have added an antidote, Laila would lose her power to hold on to the human avatar, and without her control of it, will start turning into the Vishkanya. This will lead to a situation where Tathacharya will see the real avatar of Laila and will see her transform into a snake.

OMG!!

Will he be attacked?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.