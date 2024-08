Digital | News

Anjana Sukhani the talented actress will be a part of the cast of Rajshri Productions' upcoming web series for Sony LIV. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com. Know who's part of the series.

Actress Anjana Sukhani who has featured in Telugu films, Marathi and Hindi films, like Good Newwz, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, etc, will feature in an upcoming web series titled Bada Naam Karenge. The series is produced by Rajshri Productions for Sony LIV. The series is being directed by Palash Vaswani. The series is helmed by Devaansh S. Barjatya.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about actors Ritik Ghanshani, Saadhika Syal and Ayesha Kaduskar playing the main characters in the series. We also wrote about senior actor Kanwaljit Singh and Rajesh Jais being part of the series. If you have missed reading our story, you can read it here.

We now hear of Anjana Sukhani being part of the series in a prominent role.

Rajshri Productions' last theatrical release was the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starter film Uunchai.

