Babrak Akbari the Swedish actor who is a known name in the Bollywood circuit has featured in films like Attack, Torbaaz, Shiddat etc. Babrak will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix film titled Afghaani Snow. The film is helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It is produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film.

We at IWMBuzz.com, reported exclusively about seasoned actor Yashpal Sharma playing a pivotal role in the Netflix film.

We now hear of Babrak playing an Afghanistani refugee in the film.

We buzzed Babrak but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Netflix spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Babrak has also been part of many Telugu films where he has done challenging roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.