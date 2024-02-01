Exclusive: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Sahil Anand to feature in Jio Studios’ series Paan Parda Zarda

Actor Sahil Anand who was last seen in the role of Anupam Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is presently shooting for a web series. Sahil will be part of the cast of the illegal opium smuggling saga and the gangster drama series that is being shot in Madhya Pradesh. Titled Paan Parda Zarda, the series is a thrilling gangster drama series based on the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. It is claimed to be presented with a compelling story as war erupts between family and loved ones where loyalties shift.

This series features well-known OTT actors like Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang and Manu Rishi. Director Gurmmeet Singh of Inside Edge fame helms the series along with acclaimed Writer Suparn S Verma. It is produced by billionaire Jio Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co.

As per a reliable source, “Sahil Anand will play a key role in the series Paan Parda Zarda.”

We buzzed Sahul but did not get through to him for a comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Jio Cinema, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sahil Anand came to the limelight with the films Student of the Year, and Student of the Year 2. He has been part of TV shows MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, Rang Badalti Odhani, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss 10 etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.